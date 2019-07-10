Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.82

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and traded as high as $38.36. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 2,174 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 66,344 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

