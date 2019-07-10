Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 248.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

