Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $797.44 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce sales of $797.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810.80 million and the lowest is $779.30 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $790.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $759.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.03. 3,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,438. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 433.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

