Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.32 Million

Brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $183.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.70 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $175.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $765.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.80 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $835.10 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $860.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROLL. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $134,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,693 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $248,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $3,300,870. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.19. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,418. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $171.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

