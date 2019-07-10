Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.23 Million

Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will report $473.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.30 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $528.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $515.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 15,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,920. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $509.14 million, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,331,000 after buying an additional 249,541 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after buying an additional 586,071 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,001,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after buying an additional 500,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 163,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,102,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 215,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.