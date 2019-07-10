Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.22 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

NYSE PBH opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,062,000 after purchasing an additional 420,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

