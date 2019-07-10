Zacks: Analysts Expect WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. WP Carey posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,425. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.47. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

