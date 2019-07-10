Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.76. BOK Financial reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after buying an additional 486,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. 1,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

