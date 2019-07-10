Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce ($1.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.19). Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

