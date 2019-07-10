Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,838 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 538,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,036. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

