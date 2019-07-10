Zacks: Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Given $26.67 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $26.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Synthorx an industry rank of 56 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Synthorx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THOR. Leerink Swann began coverage on Synthorx in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth $92,398,000. Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 1st quarter worth $2,439,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth $38,559,000. RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth $169,014,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in Synthorx by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthorx stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 37,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. Synthorx has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Synthorx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synthorx (THOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.