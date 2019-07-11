$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. Lazard posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 111.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 52.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,136. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

