$1.32 EPS Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.31. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). GATX had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GATX. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on GATX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, VP William M. Muckian sold 4,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $315,546.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,484,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,117,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,718,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GATX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,180,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $23,703,000.

GATX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,717. GATX has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

