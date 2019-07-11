1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $474,500.00 in Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,904,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $19.21 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLWS. Sidoti set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 900.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 96,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 452,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.