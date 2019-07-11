$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $23.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.53. 40,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,937. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $1,113,207.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,155.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

