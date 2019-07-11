A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Insider Andrew Lewis Memmott Acquires 16 Shares

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Andrew Lewis Memmott acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 898 ($11.73) per share, with a total value of £143.68 ($187.74).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 872 ($11.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 927.20. A.G. Barr plc has a 1 year low of GBX 659 ($8.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($12.81). The company has a market capitalization of $992.38 million and a P/E ratio of 27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

