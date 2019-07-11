AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SKFRY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.13. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

