Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.28-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,339. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,422,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,756,348.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $3,261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,215 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,823 shares of company stock worth $11,734,229. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.