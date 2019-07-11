ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AHEXY. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.84. 4,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,827. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.96%.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

