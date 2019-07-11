AeroVironment’s (AVAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Stamps.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. AeroVironment has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,051,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $471,410.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,849.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,505 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.