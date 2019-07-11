AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,754. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after acquiring an additional 724,613 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

