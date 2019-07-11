Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

AGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,381.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

