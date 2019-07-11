Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALDR. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.82.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 689,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.47). Equities research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $26,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $162,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDR. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $289,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

