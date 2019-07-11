Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 over the last ninety days. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

