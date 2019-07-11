Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 398,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 69,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

