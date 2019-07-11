Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $715.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $54,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,953.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $58,781.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,644.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,962 shares of company stock valued at $456,868. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 527.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.