Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,844,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 30th total of 10,912,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 6,472,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,919. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $69,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $199,802 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

