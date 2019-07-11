Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON AMO traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 119 ($1.55). The company had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. Amino Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.70 ($2.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.77.

About Amino Technologies

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

