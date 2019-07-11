Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $45.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SP Plus an industry rank of 27 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of SP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,427. The company has a market capitalization of $762.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SP Plus by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SP Plus by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in SP Plus by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

