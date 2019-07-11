Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 903.93 ($11.81).

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 853.20 ($11.15). 2,563,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 855.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

