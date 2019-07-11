Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.15

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and traded as low as $23.25. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.15.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

