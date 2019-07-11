Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vectrus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 319,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 172.79% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

