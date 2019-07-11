Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.