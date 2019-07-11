Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.32. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 41,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

The company has a market cap of $353.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.07.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$97.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.