Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of LON ASO remained flat at $GBX 81 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. Avesoro Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 28.27 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

