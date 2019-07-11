Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.