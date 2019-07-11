Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading 20% Higher

Avrupa Minerals Ltd (CVE:AVU)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 108,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 132,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has eight exploration licenses in three countries, including five in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

