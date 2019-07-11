Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 693,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $854.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.65.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 652,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,992,773.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,470 shares of company stock worth $227,087 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,116,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 231,965 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $528,000. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.