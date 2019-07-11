Barclays Analysts Give Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) a $28.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.65.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 4,948,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

