Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.53

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 1049438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.11 and a beta of -0.24.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

