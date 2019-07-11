Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DUFRY AG/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 165,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.