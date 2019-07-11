BidaskClub Downgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.06. 2,016,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.64. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $6,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,656,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

