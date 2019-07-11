BidaskClub Upgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Hold

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNDC. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 113,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $304.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.