BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.20% of BioXcel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 11,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,072. The firm has a market cap of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.