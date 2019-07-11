BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $135,698.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.67 or 0.05832193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,013,773 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

