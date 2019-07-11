BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.