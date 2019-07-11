Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.75. Bowl America shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 856 shares changing hands.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

About Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

