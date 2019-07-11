BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Santander upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of BRFS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 175,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,688. BRF has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. Equities research analysts predict that BRF will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BRF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

