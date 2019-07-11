Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 618,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,847. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

