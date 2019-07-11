Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.74.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,611. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $94.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,704,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,500 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fiserv by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

